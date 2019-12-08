International book fair attracts more visitors on weekend

The 15th Karachi International Book Fair (KBIF) continued for the third day on Saturday.

Students, youngsters and citizens came in a large number and availed discount on books available at different stalls. Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig, Chairman National Book Foundation Dr Inam-ul-Haq and Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Ameen-ul-Haq visited the book fair. Notable personalities, including poets, religious and political personalities, attended the third day of the book fair. KIMF's convenor Waqar Mateen and deputy convenors Nasir Hussain, Nadeem Akhtar welcomed the guests.

NED University’s students came to the book fair after attending their yearly convocation. Muhammad Huzaifa asserted that despite advancement in technologies, book reading habit in students exists. He stressed that students should always maintain their connectivity with books.

The MQM leader, while visiting different stalls, said Karachi was the centre of knowledge and awareness. He stressed that despite the introduction of scientific technologies, students should read books as there is no replacement for books. Books were still relevant today and people were inclined towards it.

Students must set targets for their educational achievement. They must maintain their eastern values in letter and spirit and always love their country. Baig welcomed the conduct of the international book fair and stressed that the book fairs should be organised across the country.

The National Book Fair Foundation chairman said that the book foundation had always valued the book readers and they were trying to establish a book-reader relationship. He gave the example of the discounted book available is a testament to the fact that the aim of the book fair was not to make a profit but to serve the people. Our entire focus was to make the people aware of contemporary knowledge through books.