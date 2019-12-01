Report sought on misuse of playground

JHANG: The district administration Saturday sought a report from the District Sports Officer (DSO) for misuse of a playground.

According to sources, the District Sports Office is handling the Shahfqat Shaheed public playground and paying electricity bills of the tube-well of the playground.

Reportedly, the DSO for financial favours allowed a transportation company to use the playground. A private institution was also granted permission to hold a variety programme in the playground. There are reports of huge heaps of garbage after the function in the playground and pictures of the unauthorised activities and garbage in the playground also went viral. When contacted, DSO Muhammad Imran said he allowed the functions inside the playground with restriction not to damage grass of the playground.

The district administration sought a report about holding private functions in playground.

Anti-polio drive from Dec 16: A five-day anti-polio drive will start in the district from Dec 16.

During the drive, 491,125 children would be administered anti-polio drops. A spokesman for the district administration said that 1,014 mobile teams, 97 fixed teams and 44 transit teams would perform duties under 85 supervisors and 85 medical officers.