close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

Report sought on misuse of playground

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

JHANG: The district administration Saturday sought a report from the District Sports Officer (DSO) for misuse of a playground.

According to sources, the District Sports Office is handling the Shahfqat Shaheed public playground and paying electricity bills of the tube-well of the playground.

Reportedly, the DSO for financial favours allowed a transportation company to use the playground. A private institution was also granted permission to hold a variety programme in the playground. There are reports of huge heaps of garbage after the function in the playground and pictures of the unauthorised activities and garbage in the playground also went viral. When contacted, DSO Muhammad Imran said he allowed the functions inside the playground with restriction not to damage grass of the playground.

The district administration sought a report about holding private functions in playground.

Anti-polio drive from Dec 16: A five-day anti-polio drive will start in the district from Dec 16.

During the drive, 491,125 children would be administered anti-polio drops. A spokesman for the district administration said that 1,014 mobile teams, 97 fixed teams and 44 transit teams would perform duties under 85 supervisors and 85 medical officers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar