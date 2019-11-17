close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
November 17, 2019

HEC in collaboration with Sukkur IBA University organized an orientation session of Pakistan

Karachi

 
November 17, 2019

The orientation session was organized at Sukkur IBA University campus where Focal Persons from other regional universities participated to learn effective & efficient handling of the complaints. Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) is a Government owned Mobile Application being used as a tool to promote citizen-centric participatory governance.

It provides a nation-wide window to connect people with Government Organizations at all levels for raising their issues with authorities, complaints’ redressal and suggestions.

On Government’s side, it helps to promote the culture of quantified performance management and make the various government entities accountable for their mandated roles and responsibilities.***

