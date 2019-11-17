close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
November 17, 2019

Lok Mela in full swing

Islamabad: The 10-day folk festival, Lok Mela, organised by Lok Virsa at Shakarparian is in full swing.

Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and folk dance groups from every concern of Pakistan are participating in Mela and performing at special pits set up by Lok Virsa.

The provincial pavilions put up by the respective culture departments depicting their indigenous folk heritage, arts, crafts, music and cuisine are the major attractions.

The organisers said artisans and artists from different provinces, regions and even remote and far-flung areas come to the federal capital, meet each other and exchange their expertise and technical know-how through this national event. The Lok Mela timings are from 10am to 09pm daily, while the entry ticket is Rs50 per head. The Lok Mela will conclude on Sunday (Nov 24) with a colourful Awards Ceremony.

