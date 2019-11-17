close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 17, 2019

The positives

Newspost

 
November 17, 2019

We as a nation need to develop positive thinking to feel proud that we are Pakistanis. It is unfortunate that all the political parties take exception to the weaknesses of their opponents and don't exhibit the magnanimity to acknowledge their achievements. Despite many ifs and buts, good work done by their rivals should not be downplayed.

Devolution of powers to the provinces and women empowerment by the PPP, strengthening of infrastructure including roads, bridges, metro bus, and minimising loadshedding by the PML-N, and introduction of social and economic reforms and stimulating the process of accountability by the PTI – they all deserve some credit by each other.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost