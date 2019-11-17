The positives

We as a nation need to develop positive thinking to feel proud that we are Pakistanis. It is unfortunate that all the political parties take exception to the weaknesses of their opponents and don't exhibit the magnanimity to acknowledge their achievements. Despite many ifs and buts, good work done by their rivals should not be downplayed.

Devolution of powers to the provinces and women empowerment by the PPP, strengthening of infrastructure including roads, bridges, metro bus, and minimising loadshedding by the PML-N, and introduction of social and economic reforms and stimulating the process of accountability by the PTI – they all deserve some credit by each other.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad