The emperor’s clothes

Economists might have noted our prime minister's statement regarding the price hike conspiracy against the government and him thanking his economic team for stabilizing the economy. Obviously, the economic team of Prime Minister must have briefed him on the price hike. It is now for our security personnel to uncover the 'conspiracy'.
How long should we wait for a child to tell the king that he has no clothes on?
Abdul Majeed
Islamabad
