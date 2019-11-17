QWP rejects bill declaring mines in Fata as govt property

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that his party rejected the bill passed from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that declared all mines and minerals in the erstwhile Fata as the property of the government.

Through a press release, he said the government bulldozed the legislation and the bill was not debated in the provincial assembly. The QWP leader said his party would not allow the government to usurp the rights of the Pakhtuns particularly the residents of the merged tribal districts. “This bill is against the provisions of the constitution and other laws enforced in the country,” he said, adding that it was a grave injustice to deprive the people of the tribal districts of their due rights.

Sikandar Sherpao said the tribal people rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration of peace, therefore, the government should have compensated them for the losses they suffered during militancy.

“Instead of mitigating the sufferings of the tribal population, the government is adding insult to injury through such legislations,” he added.

He said the government was not sincere to serve the people and was taking steps that would deepen the sense of alienation and despondency among the Pakhtuns. The QWP leader said that his party stood by the Pakhtuns and would not spare any effort for their welfare.