Vegetable shopping

The finance adviser to the PM recently said that, as per his information, tomatoes were selling for Rs17 per kg in Karachi. It is entirely possible that many of our worthy policymakers have hardly ever gone to the market to purchase tomatoes. It is equally possible that they are largely indifferent to the impact that the food price ramble has on the daily lives of tens of billions of people in this country, who have no choice but to spend more than half their household income on food for their family.

But surely, our conductors and decision-makers should look beyond their mandate to fix the pinches in the economy. They should not be insensible to how their policies impact the people.

Muhib Sattar

Awaran