close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 16, 2019

Vegetable shopping

Newspost

 
November 16, 2019

The finance adviser to the PM recently said that, as per his information, tomatoes were selling for Rs17 per kg in Karachi. It is entirely possible that many of our worthy policymakers have hardly ever gone to the market to purchase tomatoes. It is equally possible that they are largely indifferent to the impact that the food price ramble has on the daily lives of tens of billions of people in this country, who have no choice but to spend more than half their household income on food for their family.

But surely, our conductors and decision-makers should look beyond their mandate to fix the pinches in the economy. They should not be insensible to how their policies impact the people.

Muhib Sattar

Awaran

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost