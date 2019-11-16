Man dies in road accident

LAHORE:A 30-year-old man was killed by a speeding truck at Scheme Morr on Multan Road on Friday.

The victim identified as Riaz was on his way on his bike when a rashly-driven truck hit and killed him. The body was removed to mortuary. Body found: A 40-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Data Darbar police on Friday.

Passersby spotted the body near Bird Market and informed police. No identification papers were found from the deceased. Police removed the body to morgue.

accidents: At least three people died and 1,018 sustained injuries in road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 942 accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 631 badly injured people were removed to different hospitals and 387 victims of accidents with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

arrested: Model Town division police claimed to have arrested 118 criminals in the last week. Moreover, five proclaimed and court offenders of A&B categories were also arrested. Police also arrested 62 persons for violating the laws on kite flying, wheelie, firing into the air, prices and loudspeaker use.

Firing practice: Firing practice was organised at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines on Friday. Cops from different police stations, police lines, including 28 woman officials from Security Division, partook in the firing practice. They fired 10 rounds each with SMG gun and Berretta pistol.

reuniteD: Lahore police investigation wing reunited five children with their families. Gujjarpura investigation police traced a boy, Ahtasham Ali, 8, Manga Mandi investigation police traced Zeeshan Haider, 18, Hanjarwal investigation police traced M Suleman,22, Subzazar investigation police traced Babar Ali, 29 and Green Town investigation police traced M Amjad,11.