Two dead, 17 hurt in Faisalabad accident

FAISALABAD: Two people were killed while 17 sustained injuries in an accident near Aminpur Motorway Interchange on Thursday.

A coaster was carrying wedding guests to Rawalpindi when it collided with a stationed trailer, As a result, coaster driver Muhammad Aslam and conductor Sajid Ali died on the spot while 17 others sustained injuries. They included Shaheen Sarfraz, Arslan, Israr Rashid, Iram, Ghazala, Rahim, Saim, Manahil, Sakeena, Rafia Shahzad, Shazia Shahzad, Waqas Sarfraz, Zahid Hussain, Ahsan Sarfraz, Zahid Hassan and Rohail Raees.

agriculture skill development: Punjab Agriculture and Rural Economy Additional Chief Secretary Sumaira Samad has said that the Punjab government and the UAF will strengthen agriculture skill development ties to uplift the sector.

She said this while visiting the University of Agriculture Faisalabad here on Thursday.

She was called on UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf. The meeting was attended by Advisor Agriculture Value Chain Ayesha Gulzar, Dr Azeem Senior Research Analyst Urban Unit Lahore, Dr Rasheed Ahmad, Dr Amanullah, Dr Zahir Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Yasin, Dr Nuzhat Huma, Dr Qamar Bilal and others.

The meeting discussed the area of collaboration in value chain, livestock, and agriculture. Sumaira Samad said that agriculture was the backbone of the economy that was contributing to 19 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product. She said that the country was having a lot of potential in agriculture sector.

She added that the skill development in the sector would help boost the sector. She said that the Punjab government was making all efforts to flourish the agriculture sector. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that in China, Bio Healthy Agriculture Programme and poverty reduction model were bringing fruitful results. He said that same could be replicated in the country as a step towards strengthened economy.

SHOT DEAD: A youth was shot dead by his rivals at Chak 16 on Thursday.

Umair Azam was standing outside his house when his rival accused Danial Shahbaz allegedly shot him dead. Later, people gathered on the spot and caught the accused and handed over him to the local police.

Clerk arrest over corruption: The Anti-Corruption Establishment team arrested a clerk red-handed while taking bribe from a citizen. According to official source, Mazhar Abbas r/o Jhang in his complaint submitted to Director Anti Corruption said that Clerk Fazal Abbas posted at AC office Jhang demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from him for issuance of Fard. Circle Officer Jhang Ghulam Abbas raided and arrested the clerk and registered a case against him.

Traffic police campaign: Traffic police have formally launched a campaign ‘Helmet Sub Key Lye’, said Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Muhammad Asif Khan. Addressing a general meeting of traffic police officers here, he said that wearing helmet was essential for all motorcyclists. He said that citizens should wear helmets while driving as it saves them from head injuries in case of road accidents.

He said that awareness campaign about benefits of helmets had been launched for one week during which traffic education unit would display banners at prominent places. Awareness lectures would also be held at educational institutes, he added.