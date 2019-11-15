Top seeds easily qualify for finals in National Games boxing competitions

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s top seeds easily qualified for the finals in their respective weight categories of the boxing competitions of the 33rd National Games here at the Lala Aman Boxing Gymnasium at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar.

The country’s leading fighter Mohammad Asif, Naqeebullah, Niamatullah and Suleman of Army blasted their way into the finals with an enviable ease.

In semi-finals, in the 49kg, Daud Khan of Navy defeated Zohaib Rashid of Sindh 4-1 and Jehanzeb of WAPDA whacked Zakir Hussain of Balochistan 4-1 to make it to the final.

In the 52kg semi-finals, Attaullah of WAPDA got the better of Abdul Wali of HEC 3-2 after a tough fight. In the other semi-final, Pakistan’s top fighter Mohammad Asif of Army whacked Noor Ali of Railways.

In 56kg semi-final, Naqeebullah of WAPDA got the better of Balochistan’s Ilyas 3-2. In the other semi-final, Niamatullah of PAF got the better of Aurangzeb of Navy.

Suleman of Army qualified for the final in 64kg. On Wednesday night, in 69kg quarter-finals, Mohammad Ali of Navy beat Salar Abid Mehsood through RSC, Army’s Gul Zeb whacked Saddam Hussain of Islamabad through RSC, Abdul Samad of Balochistan got the better of Mohammad Qahaar of Railways 3-2, and Amir Khan of WAPDA beat Adnan Hassan of PAF 3-2.

In 75kg quarter-finals, Kaleem Ullah of Punjab got a walk over against Daud Khan of Islamabad, Saif-ul-Manan of Army beat Ehsan Ullah of Railways 3-2, Ajmal Khan of HEC beat Jehanzeb of KP 5-0, Arshad Hussain of PAF got walk over against Umair Iqbal of Police.

In 81kg, Mehmood-ul-Hassan of PAF got walk over against Asmat Ullah of Police and Awais Ali Khan of Army got walk over against Mohammad Faizan.

In other 81kg quarter-finals, Niamat Ullah of WAPDA knocked out Sajid Farman of Sindh in first round.

In 91kg, Sana Ullah of WAPDA prevailed over Amir Hussain of HEC through RSC, Majid Ali of Navy beat Mohammad Ajmal of Balochistan 3-2, Mohammad Khalid of KP got walk over against Umair Faraz of Gilgit Baltistan, Sana Ullah of WAPDA beat Amir Khan of HEC through RSC second round and Jamal Shah of Balochistan knocked out Muhammad Ali of Sindh in second round.

In 91kg plus, Mohammad Irfan of Army beat Ehsan Ullah of Railways, Ali Haider of AJK got walk over against Qasim Ali of HEC, Yasir Jameel Ansari of Sindh got walk over against Sher Ali of Islamabad and Mirza Azam of PAF beat Awais Awan of WAPDA 5-0. Hafeez Ullah Hamza of Punjab was disqualified in the third round by referee in his fight against Ahmed Ali of Army.