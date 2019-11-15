Army continue march towards National Games trophy

PESHAWAR: Army continued to move towards grabbing another Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as they were leading the medals chart on the fifth day of the 33rd National Games on which wushu fighter Maaz Khan won gold for Sindh in the 75 kilogramme competitions.

Army, as per unofficial statistics, were leading the table with 126 gold, 89 silvers and 58 bronze medals. They were followed by WAPDA with 88 gold, 73 silvers and 62 bronze medals. Navy were trailing third with 21 gold, nine silvers and five bronze medals.

In wushu, at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Maaz did a fine job for Sindh to snare 75 kg gold by beating WAPDA’s Haider Ali in commanding style. The international fighter beat several top fighters, showing why he is Pakistan’s top seed.

This was the second gold for Sindh as the province had already taken a gold in shooting in Jhelum a few days ago. Meanwhile, Navy completed the rout in sailing competitions at Karachi, winning eight gold medals out of nine events.

In match race (J-80 class) on Thursday, Navy got gold, Army claimed silver and PAF picked bronze. In karate 60kg competitions, Zafar Iqbal of WAPDA got gold, Faheem Haider of Army took silver, while Mohammad Abdullah of HEC and Khan Mohammad of Railways claimed bronze.

The -67kg gold went to Naseer Ahmed of WAPDA, Mohammad Qurban of Army claimed silver, while Abdul Jabbar of Sindh and Sufyan Ali of Punjab clinched bronze.

In -50kg (women), Sabira Gul of Railways got gold, Shabnam of Balochistan picked silver, while Beenish Akbar of WAPDA and Saira Iqbal of Punjab captured bronze. The -55kg gold went to Sana Kausar of Army, Mah Gul of Railways claimed silver, while Fakhrunnisa of WAPDA and Latifa of Balochistan clinched bronze.

In -61kg (women), Naz Gul of WAPDA got gold, Suriyya of Railways picked silver, while Sindh’s Shezeen and Army’s Hina Khan picked bronze medals.

In -75kg, Saadi Abbas of WAPDA got gold, Nadir of HEC claimed silver, while Abu Zar of Army and Mohammad Umar of Islamabad took bronze medals.

In squash women’s singles, Madina Zafar of Army, Faiza Zafar of Army, Noor-ul-Huda of Sindh and Sammar Anjum of WAPDA qualified for the semi-finals.

In the quarter-finals, here at PAF Squash Complex, Madina Zafar defeated Muqaddas Ashraf of WAPDA 3-2 with the set scores of 11-7, 3-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-5. Faiza Zafar defeated Noor-ul-Ain of Punjab 3-0. The set scores were 11-4, 11-2, 11-2. Noor-ul-Huda whacked Hira Aqeel of KP 11-5, 12-10, 11-8. Sammar Anjum overpowered Rushna Mehboob of Punjab 3-0 with the game scores of 13-11, 11-7, 11-8.

In men’s taekwondo khyrogi event in Abbottabad, Mehmood of WAPDA got gold, Noor of HEC took silver, while Farman of KP and Mubeen of Army took bronze. In -74kg, Naved of WAPDA got gold, Salman of Army grabbed silver, while Gulbadeen of PAF and Ibrar of KP claimed bronze.

The -87kg gold went to Saad of WAPDA, Tariq of KP claimed silver while Afran of Army and Railways’ Faheem grabbed bronze.

In women’s khyrogi event -49kg, Eshia of Army got gold, Ayesha of PAF took silver and Samra of Railways and Aasia of HEC took bronze.

In +73kg, Nusrat of Army took gold, Ujala of HEC claimed silver while Hira of KP and Tayyaba of WAPDA claimed bronze.

In poomsae under-20 male contests, Ahmed Shehzad of Army got gold, Khizar of PAF took silver, while Wajeehul Hasan of KP and Fahad Ali of Railways got bronze.

In under-30 male competitions, Shahbaz of Army got gold, Rajab Ayub of WAPDA took silver, while Nouman of PAF and Anas of HEC captured bronze.

In under-40 male contests, Irshad of WAPDA got gold, Mudassir of Army took silver, while Islam of PAF and Railways’ Yasir got bronze.

In 41-50 male competitions, Arif Manzoor of Army got gold, Mujahid Hussain of Railways picked silver, while Ansar Mehmood of PAF and Shabbir Ali of WAPDA took bronze.

In pair male over-30 event, Mohammad Khan and Ghazanfar Ali of Army claimed gold, Irshad and Umair of WAPDA took silver, while Qayyum and Taufeeq of Railways and Mohammad Asif and Qaiser of KP claimed bronze.

In pair male under-30 event, Waseem Javed and Shehbaz Ahmed of Army claimed gold, Rajab and Nabeel of WAPDA took silver, while Nouman and Irfan of PAF and Safeer Shah and Abdul Qayyumn of Railways got bronze.

In male under-30 team event, Army, featuring Mumtaz, Waqas and Waseem, got gold; PAF’s Nouman, Irfan and Ali took silver; and WAPDA’s Rajab, Nabeel and Gufran and HEC’s Anas, Zeeshan and Inam took bronze.

In mixed pair under-30 event, Army’s Waseem and Aleena got gold, HEC’s Laraib and Zeeshan took silver, while WAPDA’s Sumaira and Ghufran and PAF’s Zeena and Ali took bronze.

In mixed team creative event, Army, featuring Shabaz, Usman, Rafi, Ahsan and Mehru, got gold; WAPDA’s Nabeel, Ghufran, Nabeel Khalid, Pervez and Sumaira, got silver, while Sindh and KP claimed bronze.

In poomsae women event, Army’s international fighter Naqsh Hamdani got gold, Sofia Nayab of WAPDA claimed silver, while PAF’s Zeena and Sindh’s Sumaira claimed bronze.

In team women event, Army, featuring Annela, Naqsh and Zoya, got gold; WAPDA, carrying Sofia, Flower and Asifa, got silver; while HEC, featuring Laraib, Maryam and Laiba, and PAF’s carrying Eman, Tanzeel and Hajra, claimed bronze.

WAPDA’s Sofia, meanwhile, won the individual female creation title. PAF’s Tanzeela picked silver, while Army’s Mehrunnisa and Railways’ Maira got bronze.

In men’s football semi-finals, WAPDA defeated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 2-0.

In women handball semi-final in Mardan, WAPDA bulldozed HEC 39-7.

Army won rowing title by grabbing 13 gold, 14 silver and two bronze medals at the Rawal Lake in Islamabad. WAPDA finished as the runners-up with nine gold, six silver and ten bronze medals. Railways ended third with three gold, five silver and 15 bronze medals.

Navy got four gold medals and four silver, while Punjab Rowing Association (PRA) got two bronze.

In women’s volleyball semi-finals, WAPDA crushed Police 3-0, while Army tamed HEC 3-0.

In the men’s volleyball, WAPDA prevailed over Army 3-0 to make it to the final.

In women rugby event, Army and WAPDA qualified for the final. Railways got third and KP claimed the fourth position.

In judo contests, Army were leading with five gold medals and one bronze by the time this report was filed. WAPDA trailed at the second place with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Navy were third with two silver and two bronze medals.

In -50kg, Sabir of Army took gold, Farhan of Navy picked silver and Hougan of HEC and Liaquat Ali of WAPDA clinched bronze.

In -55kg, Sadiq of WAPDA claimed gold, Sher Khan of Railways claimed silver, while Malik of Army and Muneer of Navy claimed bronze.

In open category, Tokyo-based Shah Hussain claimed gold, Hamid of Navy picked silver and Tayyab of WAPDA and Nasir of Islamabad claimed bronze.

In men’s weightlifting, in 65 kilogramme, Pakistan’s premier weightlifter Talha Talib of WAPDA picked gold, Railways’ Arsalan got silver and Army’s Saqib Ali picked bronze.

In 73kg, Abu Sufyan of WAPDA picked gold, Punjab’s Zohaib Qadeer claimed silver and Azan Ali of HEC clinched bronze.

In women hockey semi-finals, Army beat Railways 2-0 and WAPDA defeated Punjab 5-0.

In women’s basketball, WAPDA beat Punjab and Army edged past Railways to reach the final.

In men’s basketball, WAPDA, Army, PAF and Punjab have qualified for the semi-finals.