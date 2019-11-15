MoST officials visits Valyou office in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: Dr. Tariq Masood, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of Pakistan, recently visited the office of Valyou, a financial technology subsidiary of Telenor Group in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He was briefed about the partnership between Easypaisa and Valyou for promoting remittances transactions to consumers in Malaysia and Pakistan.

During Dr. Masood’s visit, he was informed about efforts being made in real-time remittance transactions with Easypaisa mobile wallet. Easypaisa and Valyou have collaborated to promote secure, instant and legal channels for remittances with new partners joining the network continuously. Their efforts are further strengthened by providing incentives for receivers, senders and other retail channels on both ends. He later visited Valyou’s Cash In Cash Out merchants in the heart of Kuala Lumpur for a live demonstration on how transactions are performed between Valyou and Easypaisa Mobile Wallets.

Dr. Masood was all praise for the collaboration between Easypaisa and Valyou especially in terms of providing a formal channel for international remittances between Malaysia and Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts and ensured full support from the concerned department in Pakistan with regard to this initiative. ***