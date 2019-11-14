Shahbaz’s press conference on Nawaz position today

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will address a crucial press conference today (Thursday) for discussing the developing situation with regard to the removal of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL, Geo News reported. Shahbaz has also called an important meeting of the PML-N’s senior leaders today. The development comes a few hours after the government announced issuing a one-time permission for four weeks to Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment.