Thu Nov 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Cooking competition

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Wednesday arranged food and live cooking exhibition.

The exhibition was arranged by Institute of Food Science and Technology, UAF, in collaboration with a local college.

The expo was inaugurated by UAF Food Sciences Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt who was flanked with National Institute of Food Sciences and Technology Director General Dr Nuzhat Huma, Incharge Home Sciences Dr Ayesha Riaz, Dr Ali and others. The students put the display their live cooking dishes at the expo.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that such platform provides an opportunity to the students to exhibit their skills. He said that we had to take measures to hone the entrepreneurial skills among the student to become self-employed.

He said food industry was the second largest in the country. He added that poverty and unemployment were one of biggest challenges, which we were confronting.

