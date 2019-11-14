close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Blind murder case solved

National

November 14, 2019

KARAK: The police solved a blind double-murder case and arrested the alleged accused, officials said on Wednesday. The officials said that about three weeks ago, two cousins identified as Sohail and Asif Ali had been killed by unknown assailants near Sarkay Culvert graveyard when they were going to their home on Shamashaki on a motorcycle.

The DSP, headquarters, Amjad Ali and SHO of Sabirabad Police Station Saeed Khan traced the accused from the mobile data of the slain Asif Ali and Sohail and two accused and the wife of Asif Ali were arrested in the case. They said the police claimed that during the investigation the accused admitted the killing of Asif and Sohail. The police also recovered the weapon used in the double murder case.

Police informed that the slain Asif Ali had returned from Dubai on October 16 and her wife had allegedly established illicit relations with the accused Haroon Abbas. Through a planning, they said, they killed him along with his cousin who was going on the bike with him. The police booked the accused in the case and lodged proper first information report against them.

