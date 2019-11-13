Official vows to improve Railways service

PESHAWAR: The newly-appointed Divisional Superintendent (DS) of Pakistan Railways Peshawar division Fayyaz Ahmad Khan on Tuesday vowed to improve services for passengers in the division.

He said this while taking charge of his office. Fayyaz Ahmad vowed to play his role in making the Railways first choice for passengers and run the affairs in a better way. He said that passengers were an asset to the Railways and they would be provided facilities to restore their confidence in the Railways so they prefer it for travel and also attract more people. Fayyaz Ahmad directed the staff to work hard and perform duty with devotion and honesty to help reduce the losses and make Railways a profitable entity once again. He said that Railways was an important state asset and employees should play their role to restore its past glory.