Navy, PMSA and ANF jointly seize 421kg of heroin in sea raid

Personnel of the Pakistan Navy along with officials of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) seized a huge cache of smuggled heroin during a sea operation on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the navy said a joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Pakistan Navy, the PMSA and the Anti-Narcotics Force at Pishukan near Jiwani, Balochistan. A huge cache of narcotics, including 241 kilograms of heroine and two kilograms of hashish, was seized in the joint operation.

A PMSA vessel located and subsequently approached a suspicious fast speed boat of suspected smugglers, seized the drugs and impounded the boat. The value of narcotics in international market was estimate to be approximately Rs2,410 million. The narcotics were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

Continuous operations and seizures by the PMSA are the result of meticulous planning and constant surveillance of the maritime zones of Pakistan. The PMSA maintains its permanent presence at sea with a large contingent of ships and aircraft to counter any unlawful activity happening along the coastal belt and adjacent areas of responsibility. The Pakistan Navy and the PMSA will continue to protect national and international interests of the country and obligations of maintaining peace and order at sea.