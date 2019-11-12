Availability of essentials at fixed rates ordered

LAHORE: Availability of essential items at all the divisional headquarters of the province should be ensured at fixed rates within three days besides displaying of panaflex banners at shops to apprise the consumers about the prices.

According to a handout, the decision was made in a meeting of taskforce for Price-Control held at CM Office with Provincial Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the performance of price control magistrates; monitored the prices of essential items and implementation of the decisions made by the taskforce. The meeting decided that 32 model bazaars and farmer markets, set up in various parts of the province, will remain open throughout the week to continuously provide food items at subsidised rates to the people.

The meeting was briefed that out of 16,986 complaints lodged through Qeemat Punjab App, action has been taken on 15,762 complaints. Secretary Industries and senior officials attended the meeting while commissioners and DCs participated through a video link. Aslam Iqbal warned the line departments to awake from slumber to fulfill their responsibilities and added that crackdown should be continued against hoarders and profiteers. The minister said that work had been started on an online home delivery system for providing food items, fruits and vegetables to the people in five mega cities of the province through an online system.

Similarly, 30 farmer markets have been activated in different districts to help the growers to directly sell their produce. He said the price of 20kg flour bag had been fixed at Rs808 and sugar price was fixed at Rs70 per kg while maximum price of ghee had been fixed at Rs180 per kg.