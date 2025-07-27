Rawalpindi 'honour killing' case takes new turn

A crime scene tape can be seen in this image. — Unsplash

RAWALPINDI: A suspected case of honour killing in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai area took a new turn on Saturday night when the deceased woman's second husband appeared and surrendered before police.

The case involves the murder of a 19-year-old woman, reportedly killed in the name of so-called honour following a jirga verdict, and secretly buried in a local graveyard.

The woman, married to Zia-ur-Rehman, had allegedly left her home on July 11 with gold jewellery, Rs150,000 in cash, and her belongings, according to the FIR registered by the husband on July 21.

He later learned she had married a man named Usman, despite already being married, according to the FIR. She was believed to have been murdered on July 16 and buried the next day.

However, in a new twist, the woman’s second husband, Usman, surrendered himself to police late last night in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai area.

As per the Nikahnama (marriage form), the couple had married on July 12 in Muzaffarabad.

Usman, originally from Chehla Bandi, Muzaffarabad, works at a workshop near the Pirwadhai bus stand. The girl had married him on July 12 in Muzaffarabad and had earlier filed a statement before the judicial magistrate and sought protection from the court.

In her statement before the court, the woman claimed that she had willingly married Usman and revealed that her father had passed away, her mother had remarried, and that her first husband had verbally divorced her, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ilyas, the victim’s father-in-law and Usman’s father, recorded a video statement saying that he and his family live modestly by working as labourers, and he arranged Rs30,000 to Rs40,000 to help the victim secure court protection.

“When she asked for protection, I arranged between Rs30,000 and Rs40,000 and took her to court. I conducted the marriage and submitted statements in court.

However, four days after the wedding, armed men allegedly entered their home and threatened the family’s lives, Ilyas said in a video statement.

The family later handed the woman back to her relatives after her marriage was finalised. Tragically, they learned two days later of her murder, he said.

Fearing his son might be falsely implicated in the murder case, Muhammad Ilyas said he voluntarily surrendered Usman to the police.

He appealed to the authorities to provide his family security amid threats.

A day ago, the Rawalpindi court approved a three-day physical remand of two suspects in the alleged honour killing of a married woman in the Pirwadhai area.

The suspects were accused of facilitating the crime and were arrested by the Rawalpindi Police on July 23.