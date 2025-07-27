Monsoon-related fatalities surpass 270 as rains damage over 1,000 houses

Image shows a man crossing a stream while visiting the flood-hit Kondus Valley of Ghanche district in the Gilgit Baltistan on July 24, 2025. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Amid the ongoing monsoon season, the death toll in rain-related incidents has risen to 272, with Punjab reporting the most deaths, a statement issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Sunday.

The development comes as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of monsoon rains across the country from July 28-31 and has urged provincial and district authorities to take immediate precautionary measures.

Providing details of the damage and loss of life caused by rains, the NDMA said that 655 people have been injured across the country in various incidents.

Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, with 145 fatalities, coupled with 514 wounded. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 64 died — including a woman in the past 24 hours — whereas 80 others were injured.

Meanwhile, in Sindh, the tally stands at 25 deaths coupled with 40 injuries; and in Balochistan, 20 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents, and four were wounded.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), two people were killed, whereas in Islamabad, the death toll stands at eight, coupled with three wounded.

Out of those who died, 93 were men, 47 were women, and 132 were children. Whereas the injured include 257 men, 182 women and 216 children.

Also, a total of 1,192 houses have been damaged so far, along with 367 animals (livestock) that were also killed.

It is to be noted that the Met Office has said that weak monsoon currents continue to affect the upper and central regions and are expected to intensify as a fresh westerly system approaches on July 29.

Widespread rainfall, with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms, is expected in many regions.

Balochistan's northeastern and southern regions will see thundershowers and isolated heavy falls from July 29, with areas like Quetta, Zhob, Khuzdar, and Lasbela expected to be affected.

In Sindh, mainly hot and humid conditions will persist, but areas including Dadu, Tharparkar, and Sukkur may receive rain on July 30 and 31.

The PMD has warned of possible flash floods in hilly streams of KP, northeast Balochistan, Punjab, and Kashmir, as well as urban flooding in low-lying parts of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot. Landslides and mudslides may disrupt traffic in Murree, Galiyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other hilly areas.