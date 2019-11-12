Govt urged to make Pakistan Madina-like state

LAHORE: Noted religious scholars and speakers in the two-day 42nd annual Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) demanded the government make Pakistan a Madina-like state in letter and spirit as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government must end the US coalition of war on terror since it had not only damaged the country on economic and foreign fronts but also caused severe damage to social fabric, national unity and harmony. They stated this while addressing the conference in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations jointly organised by Tehrik Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (TTKN) and Majlis Ahrar Islam (MAI).

The conference was presided over by World Majlis Khatm-e-Nabuwwat naib ameer Khwaja Aziz Ahmad while noted speakers included TTKN naib ameer Hafiz Nasiruddin Khakwani, MAI naib ameer Prof Khalid Shabbir Ahmad, MAI naib ameer Syed Kafeel Bukhari, MAI secretary general Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema, Maulana Ismail Shujabadi, Maulana Ilyas Chinioti MPA, Qari Shabbir Usmani and others. The ailing and aged MAI central ameer Ataul Muhemin Bukhari participated in the conference and Eid Milad procession on an ambulance.