Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao asks govt to normalise ties with Kabul





PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday asked the government to take steps to normalise ties with Afghanistan.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, he was talking to a delegation of the Akakhel Ittehad Pakistan. The delegation was led by its Chairman Haji Noor Sher Akakhel and General Secretary Lal Gul Akakhel.

Members of the Ittehad belonging to Peshawar, Swat Quetta, Zhob, Lahore and Karachi were present on the occasion. Aftab Sherpao assured the delegation that his party would spare no efforts to facilitate resolution their problems and provide them all-out support.

Talking about the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the QWP leader said that peace in Pakistan was linked to stability in Afghanistan, calling for the restoration of the peace process. However, he clarified that the negotiations should be all-inclusive to seek the input from all the stakeholders to restore viable peace to the war-torn country.

The senior politician said that his party had always worked for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan and it would continue to play its role in bringing stability to the neighbouring country. “Pakistan will face the consequences of the spillover of violence from Afghanistan if efforts are not made to end the hostilities,” he maintained. He urged the government to help re-start the negotiations as peace was a prerequisite for development.

The QWP chief added that Islamabad should promote people-to-people and government-to-government contacts with Kabul besides promoting trade ties.