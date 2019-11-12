PSF holds activities to mark World Science Day

Islamabad : Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) organised a number of activities to mark the World Science Day on Monday.

The World Science Day is celebrated all over the world on November 10 every year to create awareness on importance of science and its use for peace and development. Theme of the World Science Day 2019 was ‘Open Science, Leaving No One Behind.’

The inauguration of this daylong celebration started with the Convention of Scientists. Eminent Scientist Prof. Dr. Aslam Baig was the chief guest. PSF Chairman Maj (r) Qaiser Majeed Malik, National Center for Physics (NCP) Ex-Director General Prof. Dr. Hamid Saleem, Dr. Mirza Habib Ali, Director Research Support PSF, addressed the convention and highlighted the importance of science and its peaceful use for development and benefit of the mankind.

Prof. Dr. Aslam Baig, the chief guest said that Pakistan was blessed with young talent but we need a lot of coordination among various organizations to tell the youth about the opportunities available for them. He congratulated the winners of various science competitions who were awarded prizes and medals on this occasion. He emphasized the need to increase the number of Pakistani students participating in international science competitions and forums to give them more exposure and opportunities of interaction with Nobel Laureates.

Dr. Hamid Saleem, the keynote speaker, said that science is something that not only changes the destiny of nations but also promotes peace as he considers science as a great instrument of peace. He said that science brought different warring nations together through joint scientific programmes. He delivered a comprehensive presentation on Universe.

He advised the students to strengthen their math and computer programming skills to excel in science. He also asked the students to read as much as possible and be good listener to become good learner. He called upon media persons to give more coverage to science activities for popularizing the science in the country.

PSF chairman in his address highlighted the Foundation’s research and science popularization programmes. He said that PSF would make its best efforts to provide all possible support to young talent for making them best scientists. He said that in coming years PSF would increase the number of students for participation in Asian Science Camp from 4 to 10.

Award of PSF gold medals, certificates and cash prizes to winner-students of inter-board science essay, poster and quiz competitions was also the part of this convention.

PSF through its sub-centers and Science Caravan Units also arranged different activities in other cities to mark the day in a befitting manner.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) during the General Conference at its 31st session (2001) proclaimed November 10 each year as “World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD)”. Initially the proposal was floated by Eminent Pakistani Scientist Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad.