Babar still tops T20I rankings

DUBAI: Dawid Malan, whose tally of 458 runs is more than anyone else after their first nine matches, has moved to No 3 on the batting rankings, while Australia captain Aaron Finch has moved up two spots to the second position.

Malan, whose tally of 458 runs is more than anyone else in the first nine matches, though remains 94 rating points adrift of Babar in the latest update which includes the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, the series between Australia and Pakistan, between New Zealand and England, as well as the one between India and Bangladesh.

In the ICC men’s T20I team rankings, Pakistan continue at the top with 270 points but Australia are only one point behind them after winning their three-match series 2-0.

England, South Africa and India occupy the next three positions and are within five points of each other as teams gear up for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill have also made notable movements to take joint ninth place while Jonny Bairstow has reached a career-best 498 rating points and is in the top 40 for the first time.

ICC T20I player rankings: Batsmen (top 10): 1. Babar Azam (PAK) 876, 2. A Finch (AUS) 807, 3. D Malan (ENG) 782, 4. C Munro (NZ) 778, 5. G Maxwell (AUS) 765, 6. Hazratullah Zazai (AFG) 727, 7. R Sharma (IND) 677, 8. KL Rahul (IND) 660, 9. E Morgan (ENG) 652, 10. M Guptill (NZ) 652.

Bowling: 1. Rashid Khan (AFG) 757, 2. M Santner (NZ) 700, 3. Imad Wasim (PAK) 686, 4. A Zampa (AUS) 678, 5. Shadab Khan (PAK) 673, 6. A Phehlukwayo (SA) 668, 7. A Rashid (ENG) 660, 8. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) 652, 9. A Agar (AUS) 642, 10. C Jordan (ENG) 640.

All-rounders: 1. Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 340, 2. G Maxwell (AUS) 334, 3. R Berrington (SCO) 244, 4. Mahmudullah (BAN) 226, 5. S Williams (ZIM) 221.