Four killers of couple held

CHITRAL: The police arrested four accused allegedly involved in the murder case of a couple in Garam Chashma area in Chitral district on Saturday, a senior police official said.

Addressing a press conference at the Chitral Police Station, District Police Officer (DPO) Waseem Riaz Ahmed said that Waqar Ahmed ofGaram Chashma had married Taslima Bibi of Upper Dir without the consent of her parents last year.

He said that the parents of the girl arranged hired assassin identified as Attaur Rehman who came to Garam Chashma and developed trustworthy terms with the couple. The DPO said that the man and his wife had gone to maternity clinic for a pregnancy checkup when the accused, Attaur Rehman, killed them and escaped to Upper Dir. He said that it was difficult for the police to trace out the location of the accused as the SIM card being used in the cellphone was in the name of the deceased, Waqar Ahmed. He said that the police team was constituted to solve the triple murder case, adding, the police using scientific techniques finally reached the accused, Attaur Rehman. The police arrested him who led the police to his other three accomplices, Khursheed, Hamza and Muhammad Hujjaj and recovered the vehicle and arms used in the crime. He said that the police also recovered cash amount (Rs1.5 million) from their possession which were given by the parents of the girl for killing her.