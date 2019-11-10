Iqbal Day

November 9 was the 142nd birth anniversary of Sir Mohammad Iqbal, the national poet of Pakistan who dreamt of this country. Iqbal studied philosophy in elite educational institutions of Germany and the UK.

One must struggle and work hard to achieve the highest standards ordained by God. Asrar-e-Khudi (The Secrets of the Self) is Iqbal's excellent work on mysticism that has been translated from the original Persian by Reynold A Nicholson. Iqbal Day is a reminder for all of us that life should be spent with high aims and bringing ease to the lives of others.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad