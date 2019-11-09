close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
MP
Mushtaq Paracha
November 9, 2019

State land reclaimed from grabbers in Nowshera

National

NOWSHERA: The district administration on Friday reclaimed four-kanal state land on the Nowshera-Mardan Road after launching an anti-encroachment operation, official sources.

The sources said AC Talha Zubair launched the operation to retrieve the state land and remove the encroachments in Kotarpaan village in the district.

Nowshera TMO Assad Khan, police and relevant revenue department staff backed the operation which was carried out on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan. The operation was launched in the morning and ended in the evening. Heavy machinery was used to dismantle a plaza which had 16 shops built illegally on four-kanal grabbed land. The revenue department officials put the value of the retrieved land at Rs72 million.

