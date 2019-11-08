Punjab Special Education Minister for waging war against corruption





LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said Pakistan is facing unemployment, lawlessness, price-hike and hunger issues due to the corruption.

According to a handout, he stated this while addressing a ceremony of declamation contest held between different educational institutions here on Thursday. He said there was a need to wage a war against corruption and a joint struggle might have to be made for achieving the goal of a corruption-free Pakistan. The minister said, “We should not be disappointed and priorities should be set right to secure the future.”

The minister said, “We should rise above the petty issues to introduce real change at the grassroots. Society will positively transform when the voters will elect their representatives on the basis of honesty and trust.” The contest was held by NAB Lahore. NAB Lahore Director Niaz Hussain was also present.

PUASA protests: Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) here Thursday observed Black Day to protest against 50 percent cut in the budget for higher education. A large number of PU teachers, led by PUASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry and Secretary Javed Sami, held the protest demonstration outside Al Raazi Hall, New Campus.

The teachers wearing black bands on their arms and holding placards demanded the government allocate budget to higher education as per demand and restore income tax rebate to teachers to 75 percent. They also took out a rally from Al Raazi Hall to Faisal Auditorium.

Addressing the rally participants, Prof Mumtaz Anwar said no country could progress without spending money on higher education sector. He said the PTI government had promised during elections that it would give top priority to the education. However, he said, instead of increasing the budget, the government reduced the budget of higher education by 50 percent, which was highly regrettable. He said HEC chairman had failed to present our case before the government due to which teachers were observing black day.

Prof Mumtaz Anwar said the teachers also rejected reduction in tax rebate to the teachers and demanded the government restore 75 percent tax rebate. PUASA Secretary Javed Sami said the government must fulfill the promise it made at the time of elections.

He said the teachers had been compelled to launch a protest movement against the government. The teachers also condemned police torture of teachers in Karachi who were demanding their basic rights.

MoU: Punjab University’s School of Biological Sciences (SBS) and the Rosalind Franklin Institute (RFI), Harwell Campus, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, here on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop scientific relationship relating to designing enzymes for improved properties and multi-functional activities for commercial activities.

According to the MoU, both institutions agreed to exchange scientific information and scientific materials, arrange personnel visits, share cost of various academic activities, etc. They would also extend cooperation for cooperative research.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed thanked Prof Dr James Naismith and said the agreement would provide a good opportunity to the researchers to exchange knowledge and experiences with each other.

orientation: University of Education (UE) organised an orientation session for the newly-admitted students at the campus here Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha while welcoming the students said the university would provide every possible facility to its students which were needed for the overall development of their personality.

He advised the students to focus on their studies whole-heartedly. The VC said besides studies the students should also take part in the co-curricular activities such as debates, games, and quiz etc.