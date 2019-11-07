Rana Sanaullah again files bail plea





Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has again filed a bail petition in the special court, Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) in a narcotics case against him. Rana Sana through the petition submitted that he was roped in a baseless case and the FIR registered with a delay made it suspicious. He submitted that initially it was claimed that 21-kg heroin was recovered but later, the quantity was shown as 15-kg and pleaded with the court for grant of bail. Duty Judge Khalid Bashir had dismissed the bail plea of Sanaullah on September 20. However, co-accused- Muhammad Akram, Sabtain Haider, Usman Ahmad, Amir Rustum and Umer Farooq were granted bail in the case.