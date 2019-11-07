Rana Sanaullah again files bail plea

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has again filed a bail petition in the special court, Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) in a narcotics case against him. Rana Sana through the petition submitted that he was roped in a baseless case and the FIR registered with a delay made it suspicious. He submitted that initially it was claimed that 21-kg heroin was recovered but later, the quantity was shown as 15-kg and pleaded with the court for grant of bail. Duty Judge Khalid Bashir had dismissed the bail plea of Sanaullah on September 20. However, co-accused- Muhammad Akram, Sabtain Haider, Usman Ahmad, Amir Rustum and Umer Farooq were granted bail in the case.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has again filed a bail petition in the special court, Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) in a narcotics case against him. Rana Sana through the petition submitted that he was roped in a baseless case and the FIR registered with a delay made it suspicious. He submitted that initially it was claimed that 21-kg heroin was recovered but later, the quantity was shown as 15-kg and pleaded with the court for grant of bail. Duty Judge Khalid Bashir had dismissed the bail plea of Sanaullah on September 20. However, co-accused- Muhammad Akram, Sabtain Haider, Usman Ahmad, Amir Rustum and Umer Farooq were granted bail in the case.