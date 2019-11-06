Traffic diversion plan for Chup Tazia procession unveiled

The Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic diversion plan for the Chup Tazia procession to be taken out on 8th Rabbi-ul-Awal (today).

The spokesman for the Traffic Police said that an Alam procession known as Chup Tazia will be taken out from Nishtar Park and it will end at Noor Bagh, Musaffir Khana, Moosa Lane, Karachi.

The route of the Chup Tazia procession will be Nishtar Park, Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Major Buckland Road, Parsi Colony, Gen Richardson Road, Soldier Bazaar Road, Holy Family Hospital, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibit Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Market Road, Mahabat Khanji Road, Atma Ram Pritam Das Road to Moosa Lane, Noor Bagh, Musafir Khana, where the procession will conclude after holding a Majlis.

As soon as the procession starts from Nishtar Park, all vehicular traffic coming from the city side will not be allowed towards Soldier Bazaar, Coast Guards, and it will be diverted towards Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Nazimabad side will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road and then towards Zoological Gardens to reach their destinations.

The traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted onto Martin Road towards Central Jail side. These vehicles will, however, be permitted to proceed upto the Central Jail and then will proceed via Jamshed Road, Dada Bhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Shahrah-e- Quaideen and Sharea Faisal.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Stadium Road side will proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted on Dada Bhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Sharah-e-Quaideen to Sharea Faisal.

Moreover, the traffic coming from the Superhighway side will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 towards Chowrangi No.2 Nazimabad and will proceed via Habib Bank Chowk, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah, to Maripur Road. For return journey, these vehicles will adopt the same route.

All kinds of traffic approaching from the National Highway side will proceed via Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No.10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No.2, Habib Bank, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah and Mauripur Road. For return journey, these vehicles will also adopt the same route.

All kinds of traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards the route of the procession from Guru Mandir roundabout. All vehicular traffic coming from Sharah-e-Quaideen to Corridor-III will not be allowed after Society Light Signal and it will be diverted at Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi, PPP Chowrangi.

Traffic going towards Saddar and other colonies will not be permitted to proceed towards the Empress Market from the junction of Preedy Street/MA Jinnah Road, Court Road Chowk and Fresco Chowk when the head of the procession reaches near the crossing of MA Jinnah Road/Mansfield Street.

No vehicular traffic will be permitted to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road from the junction of MA Jinnah Road (Preedy Street) until the procession enters Bomby Bazaar. The vehicular traffic on Agha Khan Road from the Zoological Gardens side will not be permitted to proceed towards the MA Jinnah Road/Agha Khan Road intersection.

The diversion of buses, minibuses and other heavy traffic vehicles will be started well in advance as soon the procession starts. When the Chup Tazia procession ends at the Imambargah, Kharadar, all kinds of traffic coming from Lee Market will be allowed towards Hussanian Iranian Imambargah from Nawab Mahabat Khan Ji Road. Similarly, from Crane Chowrangi all kinds of traffic will be stopped.