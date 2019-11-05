CM wants work on power projects in merged dists expedited

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) to expedite work on the upgradation of grid stations, transmission lines and 11KV feeders as finances have already been released to the entity.

Mahmood Khan said that the development of power infrastructure and its capacity was of paramount importance to ensure the provision of basic services, provide immediate relief to the local people and materialise development projects in the tribal districts.

“The launching of construction work on the development of power system infrastructure in the merged districts under the 10-year Development Plan and Annual Development Plan is expected this month. Under the plan, construction of 76 new 11KV feeders, rehabilitation of 59 11KV feeders and new village electrification schemes in all tribal districts will be undertaken,” the chief minister was told while chairing a meeting to review Tesco projects in the merged districts.

A handout said he was informed that the total cost of the projects under the 10-year Development Plan was estimated at Rs2,039 million out of which Rs1,431 million had already been released for the development works to be undertaken in Bajaur, Mohmand, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber, Orakzai and Kurram districts, former Frontier Regions of Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

Similarly, the meeting was told that Rs419 million have been released for the new village electrification schemes under the Annual Development Programme which is aimed at electrification of 440 villages in all tribal districts.

The chief minister was informed that development initiatives were being carried out on an emergency basis to provide immediate relief to the local population. The initiatives included rehabilitation of Makeen and Tiarza areas in South Waziristan, bifurcation of four 11 KV feeders and interlinking of eight 11 KV feeders with new 132 KV GSS Khar in Bajaur district, up-gradation of 66KV Khar Bajaur grid station and 66KV Jandola grid station to 132 KV voltage level.

Similarly, Rs2,164.78 million have been released out of the total amount of Rs3,092.54 million which would be utilised for up-gradation of existing 66KV Sadda, Alizai, Kalaya and Ghiljo grid stations located in Orakzai and Kurram districts to 132KV voltage level, each having a transformation capacity of 52 MVA. The construction of 132KV grid station along with 132KV transmission line in northern Mohmand at an estimated cost of Rs845 million, augmentation of faulty 10/13 MVA power transformer at Miranshah grid station with a new 40 MVA power transformer, augmentation of 10/13 MVA power transformers by 40 MVA power transformers at 132KV grid station Razmak, addition of one 40 MVA power transformer along with transformer Bay at 132KV Bara grid station have also been included in the ADP.