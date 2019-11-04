Yasir hopes to exploit his experience in Aussie Tests

ISLAMABAD: Test leg spinner and one of the Pakistan hopes for the Test series Down Under Yasir Shah hoped to carry his first class form into the series, saying now he has got enough experience to bowl at the Australian tracks.

Talking to The News ahead of Test players’ departure, he said he wanted to carry Quaid-i-Azam Trophy form into the Test series. “I am hopeful that the form I am in would be seen there in Australia. If you are in rhythm, it is always easier for you to take and earn wickets no matter how tough the opposition is,” he said.

With 21 wickets Yasir is currently leading the wickets chart in the Trophy. “I have bowled some good long spells in Trophy and I think that would help me a lot on the tour. Performing well against powerful teams like Australia has always been my effort and I hope to achieve that on Australian tour,” Yasir said. The leg spinner said he had last year experience of playing in the Big Bash. “Australian conditions are not new to me. The only difference is this time around I would be knowing much better as what to do and what not to do on bouncy Australia tracks.”

Leading cricketers are to leave Monday to join others at Perth (Australia) for the two-match Test series starting with the opening Test in Brisbane from November 21.At the conclusion of the T20 series on November 8, the Test select will travel to Perth (Western Australia) to play one off side match ahead of the Test series.

The 10-Perth bound cricketers, namely Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Imran Khan Senior, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah will leave the National Cricket Academy for the Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6am Monday.