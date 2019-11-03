close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

Filling stations stop serving motorcyclists sans helmets

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

MANSEHRA: Filling stations in Oghi have suspended petroleum products’ supply to those motorcyclists who do not wear helmets.

“We have launched a drive against underage drivers and asked petrol pumps’ owners not to provide petrol to bikers without helmets,” Jamal Zeb, the traffic police officer in the tehsil, told reporters on Saturday.

He said that a drive was underway wherein petrol pumps owners were fully cooperating with the police by stopping supply to motorcyclists not using helmets.

“We have also fined many motorcyclists and their fathers were also summoned to traffic headquarters,” said Zeb. He added that drivers should also come forward and extend help to them in bringing traffic violations to an end.

“We are not only fining underage drivers but also impounding their bikes, which could be returned once their fathers submit an assurance with the police that their children would never ride bikes before attaining 18 years of age,” he said.

