Security beefed up in capital to tackle marchers

ISLAMABAD: The establishment has decided to further beef up security to meet prevailing security situation in the federal capital after the JUI-F hinted at moving towards D-Chowk and breach the security zone during upcoming week. The Interior Ministry officials in a top level meeting here on Saturday decided that Islamabad Police will be reinforced by adding 9,000 more personnel of anti-riot police and paramilitary force borrowed from different provinces and divisions. The new force will be landed in Islamabad to take positions at sensitive locations.

“The routine police force could be replaced with revitalised heavily equipped personnel of military and paramilitary forces and they may be deployed in and around the Red Zone, especially in Diplomatic Enclave,” the sources said. As a counter strategy, the law enforcement agencies will engage the mob on their way to sensitive zone as the mob leaves the venue and start marching towards D-Chowk, the sources revealed.

Lines will be drawn to halt and disperse the people heading towards the Red Zone, first at Peshawar Morr second at the bridge crossing Faisal Avenue (7th Avenue) and third at Kulsoom Plaza, the sources said. The mob will be stopped on the first line near Peshawar Morr by placing barricades and using manual resistance, the sources said, and added that on the second line marked at the crossing of Kulsoom Plaza and Faisal Avenue will be protected by baton charge and use of limited amount of teargas shelling, while heavy force will use all resources at third and final line to halt and disperse the mob with heavy use of teargas shelling (long and short distance), baton charge, use of water cannon and at extreme situation the firing of rubber bullets.

Water cannons will be ready to act at the last red line at D-Chowk, the sources said, and added that the law enforcement agencies will use their all efforts to stop and disperse the mob some one kilometre away from Red Zone.

The extra force of over 9,000 trained personnel will be deployed at different locations marked as sensitive points.