Sun Nov 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

Govt upset about public protest: Baloch

Lahore

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said the government seems frustrated in handling the public protests against its failure to run the affairs of the country and it is losing ground against the opposition parties’ protest.

Talking to the media at Mansoora on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan should not make any delay if he had already decided to quit as his reluctance would turn the situation ugly and increase further chaos in the country. He said Imran Khan and his team had already destroyed the country’s economy. He said unemployment and inflation coupled with the rulers’ arrogance forced the people to take to the streets against the government. The JI leader said the statement of the army’s spokesperson about the institution’s impartiality was welcoming. He said the government had yet to face the public over its coward stand on Kashmir cause. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has postponed the two-day International Kashmir Conference scheduled to be held on November 3, 4 in Islamabad in view of the political protests against the government in Islamabad.

