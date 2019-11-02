close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

Aitchison College to have Jaffar pavilion, playfield

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in recognition the services rendered by their student Syed Jaffar Hussain, the Aitchison College has constructed a Memorial Pavilion and Memorial Synthetic Playfield on its premises.

The opening ceremony of Jaffar Memorial pavilion and playfield will be held on the November 2 (Saturday) at 10.00 am at Aitchison College. During the opening ceremony an exhibition match will be played between Qasim Zia XI and Hssan Sardar XI. Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Punjab, will be the chief guest.

Brig retired Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, President PHF and Muhammad Asif Bajwa Secretary General PHF, will also grace the occasion.

