New CS meets governor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Newly posted Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kazim Niaz, had a courtesy call on Governor Shah Farman at Governor’s House here on Friday. According to a statement, he remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters about his assignment. The governor wished him success in fulfillment of his responsibilities.
PESHAWAR: Newly posted Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kazim Niaz, had a courtesy call on Governor Shah Farman at Governor’s House here on Friday. According to a statement, he remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters about his assignment. The governor wished him success in fulfillment of his responsibilities.