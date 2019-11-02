close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 2, 2019

New CS meets governor

Newspost

PESHAWAR: Newly posted Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kazim Niaz, had a courtesy call on Governor Shah Farman at Governor’s House here on Friday. According to a statement, he remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters about his assignment. The governor wished him success in fulfillment of his responsibilities.

