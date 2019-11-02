close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

Six shops built on state land sealed

Lahore

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is taking action against Qabza mafia throughout the province.

ACE Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees has issued directions to all regional and headquarters officers to immediately remove the illegal occupants from the state land and take action against the corrupt elements without any discrimination. While taking action in the light of the instructions, an ACE team took action against Qabza mafia in Sheikhupura main bazaar and got vacated and sealed six shops worth Rs12 crore which were illegally constructed on state land. A man, Rana Manzoor Ahmad, had constructed the shops for a long period in main bazaar Sheikhupura on state land and was receiving rent of the shops.

