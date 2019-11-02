Entries sought for photo contest

Islamabad: Entries have been sought from photographers of all ages and experience levels for the 'Serena Photography Competition 2019' until November 15.

The photographs should showcase Pakistan through its people and culture. The organisers said entrants could upload three images at maximum and that the images should represent the cultural diversity.

They said the images could be of people or anything showcasing the culture of Pakistan. Uploaded images have to be in JPEG file format. The maximum file size per image should be of 5 MB.

Images will be judged by a panel of judges on the overall beauty, creativity and technique. This is a skill-based competition and luck does not play a role in the selection procedure. The content of the submitted images is the sole responsibility of entrants. By submitting images, entrants ensure that all images are their original work and no copyright and/or trademark infringement rights have been violated.