Peek Freans Introduces the Peek Freans Emerging Artist Prize

Karachi: Peek Freans is dedicated to spreading joy among their consumers and they do so not only through their products, but also through other alignments and initiatives. Their latest award launched in collaboration with Karachi Biennale Trust this year, aims to recognize young artists who have shown exceptional talent and potential. This year’s winner, Arsalan Nasir, was presented with a unique medallion at the inaugural ceremony of Karachi Biennale 2019 for his work.

The Karachi Biennale is held every two years to provide a platform for emerging artists to show case their work. This year, the event showcased multiple artists from all over Pakistan as well as several other countries. The theme for this year was the devastating ‘development footprint’ on ecology.

While speaking to the media, Arsalan talked about the dangers of rapid urbanization in our part of the world, particularly with regards to the environment.

Speaking about the award, Dr Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director & CEO EBM, Keeping in line with EBM’s history of nourishing the environment and championing positive change, we are doing our part by encouraging youngsters to use their creativity to help raise awareness about the environment.”***