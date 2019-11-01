Government schoolteacher arrested over minor’s rape

A government schoolteacher was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a student in the Shah Faisal Colony neighbourhood, said the police.

The Shah Faisal police have registered a case against the teacher, who has been identified as Rashid, on the complaint of a man named Imran. The complainant in the FIR said that the suspect had subjected his three-year-old son to rape.

After the registration of the case, the police arrested the teacher. Officials said they were waiting for the medical report of the child to corroborate the claim made by his father in the FIR against the detained teacher.

Gang busted

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police claimed to have busted a gang of four criminals.

SIU officials said the suspects were arrested from the Khalid Bin Waleed Road area while they were planning to snatch cash from people. Police said the suspects were identified as Zeeshan Subhan, Rameez Munir, Wahaj Ali Khan and Aman Baloch.

They said four pistols were also found on the detainees. Officials said the suspects were involved in various criminal cases, including that of narcotics, possession of illegal weapons as well as shootouts with the police.

They said that cases against the four men were registered at different police stations in the Boat Basin, Orangi Town, Ittehad Town, Federal B Industrial Area, Sharafi Goth and Awami Colony localities as well as at the SIU.

Woman ‘kills self’

A 20-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at her house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station on Thursday. Arfa, daughter of Lali, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced her death. Her family later took her body away without medico-legal formalities. Police suspected that the woman apparently committed suicide by consuming some toxic substance over unexplained reasons.