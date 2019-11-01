Govt to include provinces new projects in CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to incorporate new infrastructure and socioeconomic development projects in Punjab and Sindh into the upcoming joint coordination committee (JCC) of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, the planning minister said on Thursday.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar said this during separate meetings with the provincial ministers.

The ninth JCC is scheduled to be held on November 6 in Islamabad as the CPEC is entering into a next stage of development with additional projects and new areas being included into the framework. A number of power projects and road networks have been completed under the $60 billion CPEC framework in the past six years. Industrial hubs and socioeconomic developments were envisaged to be next priority areas after the completion of early harvest projects.

Minister Bakhtiar discussed the project financing for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) during a meeting with the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah. The planning minister assured the provincial chief minister of support for the KCR revival.

“The project will be supported. However, a workable model needs to be articulated to make the project viable for financing,” an official statement quoted him as saying.

Various other infrastructure, water and transport projects of Sindh also came under discussion during the meeting. In a separate meeting on the proposed Punjab’s projects to be taken up in the upcoming joint cooperation committee, minister for planning said the second phase of CPEC would emphasis on socioeconomic development projects.

“Under socioeconomic framework, projects of welfare nature will be executed across the country for the betterment of the people,” he said.”Projects will be recommended based on economic viability and after due diligence under CPEC plans.”

The planning minister also met with Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht and Minister for Industries Mian Aslam. The meeting deliberated upon various socioeconomic, industrial, infrastructure, and energy projects’ proposals recommended by the Punjab government.

Various priority areas to be taken up in the upcoming JCC were deliberated upon at the meeting. Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment Chairman Hassan Daud and senior officials of the ministry were also present.