Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Women education vital to progress: Shahid Afridi

National

SIALKOT: Former cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi Wednesday said women education was vital to social and economic progress of a country. Addressing the local business community at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) during a fund raising ceremony for Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF), Afridi said women’s role is very important in every sector of national development. He said it is very alarming that some 25 million children in the country are out of schools. He said it is the basic responsibility of the government and every citizen to play their role in educating all children, particularly girls in the country.

