KU students’ week comes to an end

The celebration of the annual students’ week at Karachi University concluded during which various activities, including different culture days and cultural activities, were observed.

Besides a fun gala, qawwalis, poetry and music programs, open mic, Neelam Ghar, Bhoot Bangla, English and Urdu debate competitions, food and book stalls and many other activities were also arranged.

For the first time ever, arm-wrestling matches were arranged to promote the sport among the students and visitors, which received a warm response, and students requested inclusion of the event as a regular feature.

Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi along with Students’ Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali visited different events organised during the students’ week and appreciated their efforts. During the visit, he said that Karachi University being the largest varsity of Sindh was playing its role in serving the province. The varsity was giving maximum support and facilities to students to showcase their skills and polishing their leadership qualities through such events, he added.

During his visit to another event, he said that the Office of Students’ Adviser, KU, was playing an important role in providing chances to students to take part in extracurricular activities and showcase their hidden talent and skills. In this connection, different students’ societies were being formed, he said.

Meanwhile, media person Shafaat Ali expressed great delight on the innovative events organised by the students and termed it pivotal for highlighting their talent and skills.