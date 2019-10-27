Fazl should take out Azadi March for liberation of IHK: Ijaz Shah

NANKANA SAHIB: Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman should take out Azadi March for liberation of the Indian Held Kashmir.

He said this while talking to journalists after visiting the site of Baba Guru Nanak International University here on Saturday. He said that from whom Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants to get freedom by taking out Azadi March in Pakistan. He assured that there was no truth in news regarding Fazlur Rehman arrest. He said that the PTI does not do politics on ailment. He said that the bail was awarded to Nawaz Sharif due to his illness. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directions that Nawaz Sharif could go anywhere for his treatment. He said that Azadi March would beallowed in accordance with the orders of the court. He said that it would be our bad luck if protests gone violent. He said that containers had been seized as precautionary measures. He said that containers would be used if they were needed. He said that PM Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak International University on October 28. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad and DPO Ismailur Rehman Kharrak gave briefing to the minister regarding arrangements and security measures on the arrival of PM Imran Khan for the ceremony of foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak International University.