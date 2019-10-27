close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
October 27, 2019

25 containers placed in Malakand

Peshawar

 
October 27, 2019

BATKHELA/MINGORA: About 25 containers were placed on roadside in Malakand on Saturday apparently to stop the participants of the Azadi March to reach Islamabad.

Sources said a monitoring control room had also been established at Malakand Levies lines. The sources said the leaves of the Levies personnel had also been cancelled to cope with the situation. Deputy Commissioner, Malakand, Iqbal Hussain said that they would take all possible measures for the safety of the people. Meanwhile, several vehicles carrying marchers left Swat for Islamabad to participate in the Azadi March of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Saturday.

