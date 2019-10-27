Govt cancels registration of 4,693 NGOs for being inactive, violating rules

The Sindh government has cancelled the registration of 4,693 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) all over the province for being inactive or grossly violating the rules prescribed by the government regarding their functioning.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Sindh social welfare secretary, which stated that the government had rescinded the registration of 4,693 NGOs as they had either gone inactive or shown sheer negligence in duly observing the rules of the provincial government.

The social welfare department took the decision to cancel the NGOs’ registration in pursuance of a decision of the Sindh cabinet taken in August this year.

The notification reads: “Whereas notices were published in leading newspapers dated 30 August, 2018; 11 October, 2019; and 14th June, 2019 requiring all the voluntary social welfare organisations (NGOs) registered by the respective registration authorities, Social Welfare Department (in Sindh) under Voluntary Social Welfare Agencies (Registration & Control) Ordinance, 1961 to furnish annual audit report, annual progress report, election report, and to get renewal certificate as the registration authority(s) observed that majority of these NGOs/NPOs are reportedly inactive, untraceable, and non-responsive.”

It adds that in spite of the publication of notices in the newspapers, no response was received from the NGOs, due to which the government had reasons to believe that the 4,693 registered NGOs had acted in contravention of their own constitution, provisions of the ordinance and rules made thereunder.

After the NGOs failed to file their responses, the matter was placed before the Sindh cabinet in its meeting held on August 3, 2019, which decided the cancellation of the said 4,693 NGOs, reads the notification.

“Therefore, pursuant to Sindh Cabinet decision (ibid) and in exercise of powers delegated vide Government of Sindh Notification No. SO(C-IV) SGA&CD/4-5/15 dated 7th October, 2019, the said 4693 Voluntary Social Welfare Agencies (NGOs) stand dissolved Under Section 10 of the Voluntary Social Welfare Agencies (Registration & Control) Ordinance 1961.”

According to informed sources, 188 of such NGOs whose registration has been rescinded were registered in Hyderabad district, 248 in Larkana, 272 in Ghotki, 59 in Tharparkar, 236 in District Malir, 328 in Korangi, 43 in Umerkot, 101 in Mirpurkhas, and 211 in Badin districts.

A total of 56 such NGOs had been registered in Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan districts each. The registration of 36 NGOs in Sujawal, 576 in Khairpur, 90 in Sukkur, 228 in Kashmore, 167 in Kamber-Shahdadkot and 133 in District Malir has also been cancelled.

A total of around 10,500 NGOs are currently registered in the province. According to informed sources, the registration of over 2,000 more such NGOs could be rescinded in a similar manner.