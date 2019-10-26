Parties in Chitral ready to join JUI-F rally

CHITRAL: The leaders of various political parties on Friday supported the JUI-F’s Azadi March and vowed to continue the strike till the removal of incompetent government.

Speaking at a joint press conference here, JUI-F head Maulana Abdur Rahman, MPA Maulana Hidayatur Rahman, PPP general secretary Mohammad Hakeem Advocate, PML-N leader Mohammad Kausar Advocate and ANP Chitral president Eidul Hussain and others said it was the need of the hour to get rid of the incompetent rulers.

They criticised the PTI-led government for not fulfilling the promises made with the people after coming into power. They said the country was passing through worst kind of financial crisis and all development projects including Lowari Tunnel approach road had been closed.

The activists of JUI would leave Chitral on October 30 to participate in Azadi March, said Maulana Abdur Rahman.