Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

25 children fall unconscious after taking ‘infected’ snacks

National

SUKKUR: At least 25 children fell unconscious after eating contaminated food from their school canteen in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Many children had consumed snacks from the school canteen and were seen vomiting soon afterwards. As many as 25 children also fell unconscious. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Hyderabad, where an emergency was declared. The children were stabilized after initial medical management.

The worried parents also dashed to the hospital. The Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad, Aisha Abro, also visited the students at the hospital.

